NSU prof discusses increased racism against Asians

A rise in violent crimes against Asian Americans is being decried in the wake of last week's deadly shooting in Atlanta.
On March 16, the mass shootings killed eight people, six of them Asian women. Robert Aaron Long, 21, was later taken into custody as a primary suspect. He claimed his motives were sexual addiction and religious beliefs, but a number of Americans are insisting the crimes were racially motivated and are pushing for his act to be considered a hate crime.
Many speculate the recent rise in violent crimes against Asian people stems from the notion that many high-profile individuals, including former President Donald Trump, seemed to blame the COVID-19 pandemic on them. Research from Stop AAPI Hate showed a minimum of 3,795 incidents of racial discrimination against Asian people have been reported – mostly verbal harassment, but a little over 11 percent being violent.
Dr. Hsin-I Yueh, associate professor of speech at Northeastern State University in Tahlequah, has been following the increased racism closely. She, like many others, believes this type of violent and harmful behavior is wrong.
“I have kept a close eye on what happened in Atlanta, and it's intolerant to use violence and racism against the Asian people in America,” said Yueh.
Yueh said she has also faced a fair amount of discrimination herself since she came to America. She said that in her experience, officers manning small-town speed traps tend to target those from other cultures who would be the victims and unaware of their presence. She believes practices such as speed traps are racist because of this.
Yueh, however, does not believe avoiding the problems of other countries is the solution, either. She ultimately believes the problem is that of education.
I do not think the method of reducing anti-Asian crime should involve avoidance of blaming China or of the rhetoric against the Asian superpower,” said Yueh. “If politicians' rhetoric directly causes American people to conduct racist crimes toward Asian Americans, it's a problem of education. Why would Americans feel OK to start attacking Asians in the U.S.? Simply blaming politicians' influences is an easy excuse, as if those criminals did not need to take responsibility for their own wrongdoing.”
While she believes any violence in this manner is unjustified, she also questions why individuals carrying out heinous acts are so quick to lump all people of Asia together. There are numerous countries in Asia and even more cultures, and Yueh thinks it’s time for many Americans to learn this.
“It's time for all Americans to understand the cultures of their ‘Asian’ American fellows,” said Yueh. “An ideal society for me is when the American government blames China for causing the COVID-19 pandemic, Asians in the U.S. do not need to worry about their safety or do not need to fear of being discriminated against. Asians in the U.S. are not responsible for the COVID-19, but the Chinese government is. Failing to see the irrelevance of these two is truly a problem, in my opinion.”
