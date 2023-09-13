Northeastern State University Interim Assistant Vice President for Academic Affairs, Dr. Iain Anderson, was recently interviewed on a segment of "The Price of Business" show to introduce listeners to the interdisciplinary master’s degree in American Studies offered through NSU.
“The podcast host, Kevin Price, took an interest in the program and approached NSU,” Anderson said. “He values the work of mid-sized universities that provide a wide variety of programs, including graduate degrees, while maintaining sufficiently small classes and immersive learning opportunities. He also admired American Studies’ innovative approach to flexible and affordable interdisciplinary study.”
Anderson said the program is designed with the goal for students to have a nuanced interdisciplinary approach to studying the American experience. In doing so, students gain a broad knowledge and skills base that supports their career goals.
“A broad analytical approach makes it ideal preparation for career advancement in teaching and other areas, further graduate study and employment with public-serving institutions from museums to tribal-affiliated agencies,” Anderson said. “With the degree available 100 percent online or through a combination of online and face-to-face classes, and thesis or internship options, it’s extremely flexible to accommodate a student’s busy life – wherever they are located.”
The degree offers a special opportunity for students as it is the only online master's in American Studies in Oklahoma. Graduate students pay the same low rate whether they are from in-state or out-of-state. Upon completion, students have the opportunity to explore diverse career paths, enhancing the convenience of their degree.
To learn more about obtaining a masters in American Studies and the requirements needed, visit academics.nsuok.edu/americanstudies/
"The Price of Business" is one of the longest running shows of its kind. Price is a multi-award-winning author, broadcast journalist and syndicated columnist. To listen to Anderson’s full segment on "The Price of Business," visit https://usdailyreview.com/mastering-the-american-experience-a-graduate-degree-in-american-studies/.
