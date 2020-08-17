NSU prof named to SWOSU Foundation board

WEATHERFORD - Cammi Valdez of Tahlequah has been named to the Board of Trustees of the Southwestern Oklahoma State University Foundation Inc.
Valdez, SWOSU Class of 2008, is an assistant professor of chemistry at Northeastern State University. Valdez holds a doctorate in biological chemistry and molecular pharmacology from Harvard University, where she was president of the Graduate Student Research Council, a Robert Bosch Fellow, a National Science Foundation Fellow, and was named Outstanding Graduate Student. Valdez served as the director of the Ronald E. McNair Postbaccalaureate Achievement Program at Wellesley College, which provides academic and professional support to first-generation, low-income, and students of color on their path to STEM graduate education. She was manager of the Harvard-Amgen Scholars Program and co-director of the Mellon Mays Undergraduate Fellowship Research Program at Harvard.
Valdez has been assigned to the Foundation Scholarships and Grants Committee and Development Committee.
