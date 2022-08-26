NSU prof presents on 'seeing the Earth as sacred'

During an event sponsored by the American Library Association last week, a professor of geography at Northeastern State University presented lessons from what she described as "environmental warriors' around the world.
Professor Christine Hallman, who has a doctorate in geography, explained why she decided to speak about “seeing the Earth as sacred.”
“I chose this topic because it is something that I am passionate about, and I want to encourage others to connect with the natural world, our Earth, and see its beauty and power,” said Hallman. “It is one way I can use my voice in hopes of helping others see our home planet as more than parts that we use.”
She shared her hope for those in attendance.
“I think if we, as humans, change our worldview in a way where we see the Earth as sacred, we will see our connections to each other and all parts or beings in the natural world, realizing that we are an embedded part of this planet,” said Hallman. “Consequently, we will want to take action in whatever way we can to collaborate to work toward solving some of our most pressing environmental issues.”
Hallman took attendees across the globe and touched on environmental activists from Australia, Central America, Africa, Europe, North America and beyond.
Indigenous knowledge was the main focus of Hallman’s lecture, and how different cultures traditionally view themselves in the context of their native lands. She began her talk with the Aboriginal Australians.
“They see themselves as part of the landscape,” she said.
The lesson from this interconnected view, she said, was that humans aren’t above or on the landscape, but part of it.
Moving on to North America, Hallman talked about the work of the sisters Mary and Carrie Dann, Shoshone spiritual and cultural leaders, ranchers and land rights activists. From their work, Hallman presented another lesson
“We cannot just use and abuse Earth for whatever reason,” said Hallman. “We are responsible for the earth.”
At the end of the lecture, Hallman spoke to her own experience and connection to her hometown in the state of Kentucky.
“I often tell students that for me, I am Kentucky and Kentucky is me. I have roots in Oklahoma, California, and Arizona, but that connection stays,” she said. “I’ve been away for 24 years. It still calls to me and wants me to visit, like my mother’s fried chicken.”
