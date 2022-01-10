TULSA – Oklahoma State University-Tulsa will host "Joys of Genre," a four-week workshop that airm to teach locals how to improve their writing ability, led by Northeastern State University's Christopher Murphy.
The workshop will look at various existing genres – fantasy, western, horror, crime, romance – as well as eamples from those examples. Attendees will have a chance to break down common tropes within those genres, looking how they might be used or defied. They will write exercies in a full short story in the attendee's preferred genre.
Dates are Feb. 21 and 28, and March 7 and 21, from 7-9 p.m. To register, visit https://secure.touchnet.com/C20271_ustores/web/product_detail.jsp?PRODUCTID=3912&fbclid=IwAR1qP2OpQHKKYd6dfbnuNnJPMoTM20XxBGVEf6tK37-c5NMLgEAjVV7UiRU.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.