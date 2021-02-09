NSU professor offers overview of online master's library program

On Feb. 9, Northeastern State University began its series of presentations over a Master of Science in Library Media & Information Technology program, encouraging budding bibliognosts.
During the presentation, Dr. Kelli Carney, associate professor of Library Media, gave an overview of the program and answered questions the audience had.
Carney explained how a student may be eligible for entrance into the program.
She said that those with at least a 3.0 grade point average in their last 60 hours of undergraduate qualify, or those who place above the 25th percentile on the GRE or MAT.
She also showed the participants a detailed degree plan.
"This degree can usually be completed in two years, counting summers, depending on how many hours you take at a time," said Carney.
"You can be strategic in the order you take courses to assure the courses are offered when you need them. We follow a course rotation to help you carefully plan."
Audience members came from all over the United States, such as New Jersey or Des Moines. Carney used this to explain to the crowd that the courses are all offered online, should the student choose to take them that way.
She also emphasized it was the students' responsibility to find out if the states they reside in would accept this qualification.
"NSU is in Oklahoma, but we have candidates in our program from all over the United States. If you want to get certified in your home state, please be sure to check with your state's department of education to ensure the completion of our program will satisfy your state's requirements," said Carney.
The program is accredited by the American Association of School Librarians.
For those who may be considering a program such as this, Carney encourages them to consider enrolling at NSU for a variety of reasons.
The affordability and flexibility are among those reasons.
"For those who are undecided, I would let them know that NSU is an exceptional value and that our Library Media M.S. has been named the 2020 Most Affordable Online Colleges for Master's in Library Science from Online U," said Carney. "Our program is 100 percent online or they can take blended courses on the Broken Arrow campus. We offer invaluable immersive learning throughout all courses, and have an active student association, Library Media & Information Technology Student Association."
The online presentations are to be held each Tuesday at 12:30 p.m. for those who are interested in having a first-hand experience or who would like questions answered. They can sign up to attend by clicking on Learn to be a Librarian on the NSU website, www.nsuok.edu/Calendar.
