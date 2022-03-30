NSU professors take peek into Putin's motives for Ukraine war

As the crow flies, the distance between Tahlequah to Kyiv is about 5,610 miles, but amid the war between Russia and Ukraine, that distance seems much shorter to many Cherokee County residents.
Ways of life throughout the world have altered because of Russian President Vladimir Putin's decision to invade the former Soviet nation, but ideas on how to respond to Putin's attacks are split. Professors from Northeastern State University have weighed in on the issue.
Dr. Cheryl Van Den Handel is an associate professor of Political Science at NSU who has studied foreign policy and leadership, and the psychology of it. She also focuses on game theory and predicting outcomes. While it is impossible for nearly anyone to fully understand why Putin attacked Ukraine, she said data can be gathered data and educated guesses taken.
Joseph Stalin died in 1952, nine days after Putin was born. He was succeeded by Georgy Malenkov, Nikolai Bulganin, and Nikita Khruschev, who influenced Putin's upbringing and worldview.
"I've read a number of analyses with [Putin's] history in the KGB, and rise in the political ranks. When he was elected following Yeltsin, the first stab at democracy, we all wondered whether Putin would be capable of shifting away from his strong adherence to authoritarian politics and values in the Russian sense," said Van Den Handel.
She said Russians had a reason to resent the West.
"Russia took the brunt of World War II. Europeans, they had it bad, but Russians had it worse than anybody," she said.
Van Den Handel sees that Putin is taking a Stalinist approach by using authoritarian tactics to obliterate dissent. Like Stalin, he is rounding up individuals to prevent them from protesting his policies.
Many believe Putin is trying to return Russia's influence to its peak during the Soviet Union. Van Den Handel argues that his target goes back farther than that.
"The time before the Bolshevik Revolution and the murder of the czar, there was the Russian Republic. The big empire started back in the 1700s and ended with Czar Nicholas, who abdicated the throne. The Bolshevik revolution followed," said Van Den Handel. "When they are talking about reestablishing their power, they are talking about reestablishing the empire. Some of the verbiage says, 'We are not going to stop until we have established the empire.'"
Part of Russia's strategy to increase its influence was to take over Chechnya, though its relationship with the Eastern power is fluid. Van Den Handel said Putin sees Chechnya the same way Washington sees the State of Texas. However, Chechens may think otherwise.
In 2014, Putin took over Crimea, and with the level of ease at which the region and the West capitulated, he may have assumed a takeover of the rest of the country may have come just as easily. The breadth of his target is not fully known, which also makes outcome prediction difficult. Some think he is only interested in a corridor that connects Russia with strategic ports alongside the Black Sea, and others believe his target is much greater.
"In 2014, [Ukraine was not] prepared, and since then they have been bulking up their military, and thinking about applying to NATO, and their submission to join the [European Union]," said Van Den Handel. "They haven't managed to capture Mariupol. They are not going to plow toward Odessa, which is the other major port of Ukraine."
She believes Putin's mind is set, and that his attacks on Kyiv and Lviv may have served to occupy military forces up north while he attempts to take the south. Unlike in 2014, Ukraine has come to war better prepared.
"Ukrainians have had it up to here, and they have put their foot down. They say, 'We don't want what you want, and we are going to keep fighting back,'" she said.
Van Den Handel believes Putin is using a Stalinist approach to take over what he considers part of Russia, but the war is not going as well as he planned. She also thinks he miscalculated the response of Europe and its allies, as well as the Ukrainian military.
"I think this is an extension of the Cold War. In 1989, it was our understanding that the Cold War was over, but a lot of Russian leaders didn't feel so," said Suzanne Farmer, NSU associate professor of history. "They want to extend their field of influence, the one thing they resent is that they have been sidelined and marginalized. They are trying to flex their muscles at a time when they perceive the West as weak."
Former Tahlequah Mayor Jason Nichols, an instructor of political science at NSU, writes a column for the Daily Press. He said the U.S. has almost no feasible options for direct military intervention, but indirect assistance and coordination of an economic pressure campaign has proved more effective than expected.
"Depending on how effective they are in the end, and how some other variables over which we have no control come into play, America's most substantial contribution may come after the military phase of the situation has ended in the form of humanitarian aid, refugee resettlement efforts, and reconstruction assistance," he said. "That is when private citizens will be able to overcome their current feelings of helplessness and have the most effect."
In a recent Saturday Forum on Facebook, other locals chimed in.
"[It's] [t]ime for [a] 'no fly zone' in Ukraine. This is to prevent more civilian casualties. We have stood with Ukraine on many fronts with its move to democracy. Obviously, Putin's invasion is not just directed at Ukraine, but a direct threat to all democratic states," said Cindy Snow.
Cathy Cott believes the situation is more dire than in the Cold War era of her youth.
"I am a child of the 'duck and cover' generation. This is so much worse than the Cold War was in my memory, and later from my education about it. I don't pretend to know what should be done at all," she said. "I do have a friend from Ukraine who has family still there. Her reports from her family and her perspective have been heartbreaking, but also inspiring. I fear for Ukraine, her people, and our world."
What you said
In a TDP website poll, readers were asked how they felt about the crisis in Ukraine. A majority, 55%, believe the U.S. and NATO should do more to send weapons and supplies, but not troops; 22 percent said the U.S. and NATO should do more to help Ukraine, including sending troops; 11 percent said neither the U.S. nor NATO should step in, but should let it take its course; 6 percent said the U.S. should allow Russia to continue its mission to avoid involvement; 2 percent said the U.S. and NATO should only engage in humanitarian work, and individual Americans should help out of their own resources; and 4 percent are undecided.
