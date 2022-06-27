Northeastern State University received approval to offer its popular Bachelor of Science in psychology degree online to better meet students’ education needs.
The Oklahoma State Regents for Higher Education approved NSU’s request to add an online option for the degree program in May.
According to the Oklahoma Employment Security Commission, career opportunities in fields, such as counseling, clinical social work, and therapy are projected to increase by 21% through 2028.
“While clinical work is a well-known career of psychology majors, our program teaches a student to understand and nurture productive, pro-social relationships,” said NSU Psychology and Counseling Department Chair Dr. Johnny Kirk. “These skills are highly sought after in management positions, sales, entrepreneurship, and other fields.”
Kirk said offering the degree online provides flexibility to students. He added there is an expanding number of students who want the flexibility of online courses, and this psychology degree is just one way officials are working to meet that demand.
“Courses can be completed any time during a day instead of having to travel to campus,” Kirk said. “This helps students who have full-time jobs, families, are caretakers or live long distances from campus. Existing students who are struggling with any of these issues could declare the online major and continue their studies from home or other locations.”
Kirk said pursuing a bachelor’s degree in psychology at NSU remains a good option for many in the region due to its affordability, small class sizes, and diverse faculty. He added just because NSU is more affordable it does not diminish the quality of the instruction, technology, and service.
According to Kirk, many of NSU’s psychology students transition into the institution’s master’s in counseling program. He added currently this program has a 100% employment rate at graduation and exceeds national average scores on competency exams.
For more information about the psychology bachelor’s degree program at NSU visit https://academics.nsuok.edu/psychologycounseling/DegreePrograms/default.aspx.
