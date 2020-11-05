College Rank featured Northeastern State University in its recent 2020 Best Bachelor's in Finance guide as a top program in the country.
With a bachelor's degree in finance, NSU graduates can choose an emphasis on either financial management or financial planning, a program designed to provide graduates with a broad knowledge of both the theory and the application of managing money for businesses, corporations and individuals.
"I am very proud of our College of Business & Technology and the Finance program. We prepare students for successful careers by providing a high-quality education through caring, dedicated and qualified faculty," said Dr. Debbie Landry, provost/vice president of academic affairs. "Our program is an excellent, affordable program, and is nationally accredited by the Accreditation Council for Business Schools and Programs."
According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics in 2019, employment in the finance sector will increase by 11 percent by the year 2026, and is growing at an average 5 percent rate from 2019 to 2029, making financial planning one of the fastest growing segments of the financial services industry.
"The finance major is designed for the critical thinkers," Dr. Julia Kwok, NSU professor of finance, said. "Those who are ethical, analytical, strategic visionaries that seek a career in finance can branch into almost any area of business. At NSU, our finance major is divided into two areas of emphasis, the financial planning emphasis and the financial management emphasis."
The financial planning emphasis prepares students for careers as financial advisors. Financial planning is one of the fastest growing segments of the financial services industry. Career opportunities are found in investment banks, brokerage firms, insurance companies, law firms and accounting firms. Financial planners are also hired by corporations to organize and maintain employee benefit plans and by bank trust departments. Coursework centers around wealth creation and retention. Areas of study include investments, risk management, estate planning, taxation and analysis of retirement-based programs.
The financial management emphasis prepares students to perform effectively in a variety of financial management activities. Graduates can pursue careers in small business, corporate financial management, banking, insurance, investment management, real estate and mortgage companies. Course work involves the study of corporate finance, decision analysis, the structure and functions of financial institutions, the legal and economic context within which financial operations are conducted, financial instruments, investment analysis, portfolio management, business forecasting and economic analysis.
"To stay current with the curriculum, we have a rotational schedule of courses," Kwok said. "We perform program revision based on assessment results and self-analysis. In addition to the internal review, we invite alumni to serve as advisory board members to provide advice on our program offerings. The external input helps us to understand the strengths and weaknesses of our program and predict future needs within the industry."
The finance program at NSU offers students professional development opportunities. The student club, Financial and Economic Network, meets regularly to discuss financial and economic news.
"In addition to the Speakers Forum, FEN organizes business and social events allowing our finance students the opportunity to chat with experts in the field while building their peer communities," Kwok said. "Professors also invite students to attend trade association meetings with them helping students to form their professional networks. We have a dedicated faculty member within the department to promote and manage internships with the Career Services for our finance students. This provides students with immersive learning experiences and practical training opportunities prior to their graduation."
The three career pathways pertaining to this major lead graduates toward the Certified Financial Planner. Chartered Financial Analyst, and-or the Certified Management Accountant certification. NSU offers a Bachelor of Business Administration and Master of Science in accounting and financial analysis for students interested in pursuing finance as a major. The MS in MAFA is offered on Broken Arrow campuses, while the BBA in finance is offered on both the Tahlequah and Broken Arrow campuses.
College Rank synthesizes data from the National Center for Education Statistics, Bureau of Labor Statistics, Payscale and the College Scorecard. Ultimately, colleges are scored based on a wide range of metrics related to potential salary after graduation, individual program accreditation as well as overall affordability. To view NSU on College Rank, visit www.collegerank.net/best-bachelors-finance.
