Amidst the beginning of a new school year for college students across the country, SmartAsset has released its ninth annual Best Value Colleges study with Northeastern State University coming in seventh place.
SmartAsset’s new analysis compared institutions across five metrics, including scholarships, starting salary, tuition, living costs, and retention rate to determine the "Best Value Colleges" in Oklahoma.
Check out the top performing schools in Oklahoma below:
NSU in Tahlequah ranked seventh with an average of scholarship and grants being $6,779, median starting salary coming in at $48,900, and tuition being $7,847. The student living costs for NSU come in at $12,999, student retention rate being 914%, and the college education value index being 53.94.
