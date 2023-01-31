NSU ready to hold Spring 2023 Teacher Job Fair

Northeastern State University Career Services will host its biannual Teacher Job Fair on Feb. 3.
The fair, which is free to attend, will take place on the Tahlequah campus in the University Center Ballroom from 2-4 p.m. This event is for students seeking employment in education or attending an education-focused graduate school. Participants are encouraged to dress professionally and bring documents, such as a resumé and business cards.
"The teacher fair offers an opportunity for students and alumni to meet with employers to answer questions regarding a career in education," said NSU Career Services Event Specialist Kandra Medlin. "School district administrators are coming to meet our talented NSU RiverHawk students and alumni to provide information on current and future teaching opportunities, along with graduate school representatives who will provide information on a variety of graduate programs and admission requirements."
Medlin added there are 50 school districts and organizations scheduled to attend. In addition to teaching positions, school districts are also interested in speaking with individuals seeking employment in before and after-school care, coaching, and students pursuing a master's degree in counseling, instructional leadership, library media, reading, school administration, special education, speech-language pathology, occupational therapy, school administration, and any other NSU major interested in obtaining a teaching position or employment in the education field.
For more information about the Spring 2023 Teacher Job Fair, contact NSU Career Services at 918-444-3110, email careerservices@nsuok.edu, or visit their office in the lower level of the CASE Building on the Tahlequah campus.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.