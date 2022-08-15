NSU receives $7K from TTCU Federal Credit Union

Northeastern State University received a $7,000 donation from TTCU Federal Credit Union last week to continue supporting the institution’s top priorities.
The funds are from the credit union’s TTCU School Pride Program, which was established as a way to give back to local schools. NSU has been part of the program since 2007 and has since received $138,000.
Anyone with a TTCU account can request an NSU branded debit card, and every time it is used, a percentage is donated to the school at the beginning of each fall and spring semester. The most recent donation to NSU is for the spring 2022 semester.
NSU Foundation Executive Director Peggy Glenn said funds from the TTCU School Pride Program are being used to support the President’s Ambassadors Network Program. The program is a competitive process for professional development opportunities for NSU faculty and staff, including training on behavior intervention and threat assessment, multisensory education, forest carbon management techniques, and stream survey skills.
She added it also supports certifications for using technology in education, for career development training, and an immersive space on campus for American Sign Language.
To apply for a TTCU school pride debit card or learn more about the program, visit www.ttcu.com/checking-savings/debit-cards#tab2.
