Northeastern State University received a $100,000 grant that will allow it to expand mental healthcare services for American Indian students.
The university received funding through the Southern Plains Tribal Health Board.
“The cooperative agreement between SPTHB and NSU Center for Tribal Studies will enhance the capacity for highly effective, evidence-based interventions, by elevating the importance of mental health wellness which will aim to improve the overall well-being of American Indian students,” said NSU Center for Tribal Studies Director Sara Barnett. “The funding provided directly supports the expansion of mental health services for our students, as well as some funding to help promote these services.”
She added the Center for Tribal Studies is working collaboratively with HawkReach, which provides free counseling services to NSU students, to make sure these additional services are part of the broader approach to mental health services on campus.
Barnett said the university already has two additional counselors in place to service students and those interested in working with counselors hired specifically to work with American Indian students can select the Center for Tribal Studies as a location when requesting appointments.
“In addition to one-on-one counseling services, the grant also provides opportunities for students to engage in group talking circles and workshops that will take place in the spring related to topics such as healthy relationships, wellness/self-care, coping with anxiety and planning for the future,” said Barnett.
Students interested in learning more can contact the Center for Tribal Studies at 918-444-4350 or email tribalstudies@nsuok.edu. Information will also be shared on the Center for Tribal Studies social media platforms and the NSU mobile app.
