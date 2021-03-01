NSU recognized as military-friendly school

Northeastern State University has been recognized as a military-friendly institution for its commitment to serving the veteran community.
Viqtory, a veteran-owned business focused on connecting members of the military community to civilian employment and educational and entrepreneurial opportunities, recently announced that NSU was listed as one of the institutions that received the 2021-2022 Military Friendly School designation.
“NSU has a rich history of students who have served, and we are dedicated to making education as accessible as we can for all service members, veterans, and their families,” said Provost and Vice President of Academic Affairs Dr. Deborah Landry.
This recent recognition builds on NSU’s veteran efforts for the past 10 years. Associate Vice President of Academic Affairs Dr. Pamela Fly said, since 2012, NSU has participated in the Voluntary Education Partnership with the U.S. Department of Defense. This partnership allows the university to participate in the Military Tuition Assistance Program which serves veterans and their dependents. NSU also participates in the U.S. Department of Defense’s Yellow Ribbon Reintegration Program which provides tuition supplements for certain Veterans Affairs tuition programs.
NSU adheres to the Department of Veteran’s Affairs Principles of Excellence which includes guidelines for communication to veterans. Veterans Services Coordinator Jessica Douthitt said NSU has developed an ongoing communication plan for NSU students receiving benefits, created lounge areas at its Tahlequah and Broken Arrow campuses specifically for veterans, and provided graduating veterans red, white and blue cords.
Douthitt emphasized that the Veterans Services Office at NSU works to ensure eligible students are knowledgeable of and maximize the benefits available to help them achieve their educational goals.
To learn more about veterans services at NSU, visit www.nsuok.edu/veterans or the NSU Veterans Services office in the upper level CASE building on the Tahlequah campus. Office hours are Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Interested individuals can also contact Douthitt at 918-444-2204 or email veterans@nsuok.edu.
The Military Friendly Schools list is created each year following the evaluation of public data sources of more than 8,800 schools nationwide, input from student veterans, and responses to the proprietary, data-driven Military Friendly Schools survey from participating institutions. More than 1,200 schools participated in the 2021-2022 survey with 747 earning the designation. The Military Friendly Schools list will be published in the May issue of G.I. Jobs magazine, and can also be found at www.militaryfriendly.com.
