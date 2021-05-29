Northeastern State University on May 28 announced a change in mask or face covering protocols to take effect Tuesday, June 1.
NSU will no longer require masks or face coverings on any of its campuses in accordance with CDC guidelines. This protocol change affects all students, faculty, staff and guests. Officials said that while NSU has made this change and will be updating the Return to Campus protocols accordingly, they encourage and support individuals who continue wearing masks or face coverings. Administrators said they expect all employees to respect an individual's decision to wear a mask.
These new protocols are subject to change due to revisions in CDC guidelines, state department of health recommendations or as state, county or local COVID-related cases increase. NSU continues to recommend that students and employees get vaccinated for COVID-19.
