Northeastern State University’s College of Extended Learning and Continuing Education has released its latest course catalog with an expanded list of classes for all ages.
More than 300 courses are available to promote a lifestyle of learning. Courses cover everything from professional development to personal enrichment. Classes are available in person and online.
Enrollment opened Feb. 1 for the Advanced Placement Summer Institute. College Board-endorsed consultants will lead 18 courses to prepare teachers to teach AP classes or improve their current classes.
“Working professionals, career changers, certificate completers or first-time students enjoy a wide range of online and face-to-face courses at our campuses in Tahlequah, Muskogee and Broken Arrow,” said College of Extended Learning Dean Dr. Eloy Chavez. “You will learn from instructors with diverse industry experience that address the needs of today’s job market.”
For more information, visit nsuok.edu/ce.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.