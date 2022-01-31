Northeastern State University’s College of Extended Learning has released its latest Continuing Education course catalog.
NSU Continuing Education offers 239 classes, 40 test prep opportunities and 34 certificates. Courses are available in various disciplines including, but not limited to, business, health care, marketing, technology skills and more. They are also open to learners of all ages.
“Continuing Education courses are designed for those who need to learn something quickly,” said Continuing Education Program Coordinator Anthony McCarty. “Most of our programs are designed to be self-paced and can be completed in just a few hours. Our courses also help you to gain skills that will help you stand out in a competitive job market.”
McCarty said among the newest offerings are a Contact Center Associate Certificate and an Appliance Repair Technician Certificate.
The Contact Center Associate Certificate will provide enrollees in the program with foundational contact center knowledge and skills for those interested in a customer service career. The Appliance Repair Technician Certificate trains enrollees to understand the principles and basic concepts involved in major appliance operation, maintenance, diagnosis and repair.
McCarty said teacher test prep and firearms courses are among some of the most popular courses. He added they have also seen high interest in supply chain management courses.
For those who may be uncertain where to begin when selecting a course, McCarty said consider one that will be helpful in the short term. He added this will provide an individual with motivation to start and benefits would be realized sooner.
“Then you can start working on skills you want to have down the road,” McCarty said.
For more information about NSU’s Continuing Education course offerings visit www.nsuok.edu/ce or call 918-444-4610. Interested individuals are also encouraged to follow NSU Continuing Education social media pages for details on new opportunities.
