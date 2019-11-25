As of the publication date of this column, we find ourselves at about the mid-point of two significant dates in U.S. history: the end of the Great War on Armistice Day, Nov. 11, and Dec. 7, the day the Japanese attacked the American Pacific Fleet at Pearl Harbor.
The students, faculty and staff of Northeastern State University have always responded when our nation called. I want to share a few examples from NSU’s history of the response to the call to arms for World War I, World War II, and Vietnam. We are keenly aware of and grateful to all of those who served in other wars and conflicts across the globe.
On April 6, 1917, President Woodrow Wilson signed a proclamation of war against Germany, taking the U.S. into the WWI. The impact of the American entry into the conflict was felt immediately at Northeastern. Enrollment in the 1917 summer session fell by 76, as men volunteered for military service. Females had always outnumbered males at Northeastern, but in the 1917-1918 academic year, of 331 students in regular terms, only 96 were male. The ratio was more skewed in the summer terms. with 161 men and 522 women in 1917, and 74 men and 533 women in 1918.
On May 3, 1918, the new auditorium was dedicated. R.H. Wilson, state superintendent of public instruction, delivered the dedicatory address, reminding the audience of the sacrifices of the American doughboys fighting in France and emphasized the academic training many would require when they returned. Sadly, in mid-September, the new auditorium was the location of one of two memorial services for 1st Lt. George R. Anderson. The former Northeastern coach and science instructor had been killed in combat at the battle of Chateau Thierry in France on July 22, 1918.
Following the U.S. entry into WWII, male students immediately volunteered for service in numbers large enough that the Dec. 12 Northeastern (student newspaper) advised those leaving school before the end of the semester to pay the $1.50 balance remaining on their yearbooks and leave mailing addresses. In the 1942 spring semester, 656 students enrolled at Northeastern, 188 fewer than in the fall. Normally, the number of students attending colleges in Oklahoma dropped from 5% to 10% between fall and spring semesters. With the country in the war, Northeastern lost 22 percent.
Fast forward to fall 1965 and the Vietnam War. Northeastern officials were informed by the state selective service system that increased draft calls because of Vietnam had required local draft boards to reexamine the policy of granting deferments to college students. At this stage, the nation’s public opinion regarding involvement in Vietnam had not turned against further commitment. Only eight students had been drafted, and 14 had withdrawn to enlist in the military. That number rose quickly; by the end of fall semester, 30 students had left school to enlist, and 23 had been drafted.
As the war intensified, students at Northeastern began to take more notice. An editorial in the student newspaper on Sept. 15, 1967, shared the views of two Northeastern servicemen who raised doubts about the nation’s objectives and the optimistic assessments of those predicting imminent victory. The war became more personal when students read that a former Northeastern student, James R. Smith, had been killed in action on Sept. 10, only five days before the editorial appeared in the college newspaper.
Based on this partial history of the effect of our nation’s military involvement on our campus community, it is fitting that NSU create a permanent, visual tribute to veterans from the past, present and future. Approximately 13 months ago, I appointed a committee to find an artist to create a veterans memorial statue. The theme is “NSU Veterans, Serving and Communicating Through the Decades.” The prototype of the statue was unveiled on Veterans Day. Donors are already signing up to make significant contributions to fund the statue. All of this effort is to again say “thank you” to our veterans.
Dr. Steve Turner is the president of Northeastern State University.
