NSU River City Players spin vinyl classics for 2022

Whether rocking and rolling or crooning country classics, the NSU River City Players have returned this year to the Northeastern State University Playhouse with the theme Vinyl Classics.
Robyn Pursley, director of the NSU River City Players, explained the 2022 theme.
"For a while our audience has enjoyed these two genres. We've changed songs, looking at top albums from different eras and vinyl was a nice throughline to connect them together," said Pursley.
With two different shows featuring rock 'n' roll and country respectively, their setlists this year include hits from the artists George Jones, George Strait and Reba McEntire as well as Chuck Berry, Janis Joplin and Queen, among others. The NSU website for the group assures that the players "are sure to bring some of your favorite songs to the stage."
Tickets have been on sale since the beginning of the year and with lots of sales and group reservations, Pursley expects a great season.
"Our last normal season was in 2019. We canceled for COVID in 2020 and had a shorter season in 2021," said Pursley. "I think we'll have a really good turnout.
The River City Players are a group of eight singing and dancing performers, supported by a live band and tech crew.
"I'd say it's like a Branson-style show," said Pursley. " We try to stick as true to the original artist as possible, adding the complexity that maybe most people couldn't hear on the radio. We pick out the details in the music that artists don't get much credit for."
The Official River City Players has published several facts about their shows this year that the public might not notice otherwise. Each player has an average of 26 costumes for the season.
On qualifications to be a River City Player, Pursley describes that the student performers must be good singers and above-average dancers.
"It's a really specific skill set," said Pursley. "They have to hold and maintain through 62 songs."
On its Facebook page, the group promotes that their two shows will feature a total of 64 different songs, half rock 'n' roll and half country. Each show has a runtime of about an hour and 45 minutes with a 15 minute intermission.
Check it out
Tickets for shows, which will play on various days from June 16 through July 23, are on sale now at goriverhawkstickets.com or at the NSU Playhouse box office.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.