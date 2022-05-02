NSU’s Big Event returns, names 2023 directors

More than 100 Northeastern State University students volunteered at various job sites in the community on April 23 for the Big Event, a day of community service.
NSU senior and Director of Big Event 2022 Brennan Barrick said that the executive board was excited to officially bring Big Event back after setbacks and delays in 2020 and 2021 due to the pandemic.
NSU students gathered early in the morning for the Big Event before breaking into groups to serve several job sites on the NSU campus and in the surrounding Tahlequah community.
Some of the job sites included the Habitat for Humanity ReStore, Tahlequah High School, Lakeside Vet, Rowdy’s Resource Room on campus and many more.
While the event served to connect students before the end of the school year, the Big Event executive board hopes that volunteers also gained a sense of pride from serving the community.
“They say a house doesn’t make a home, and the same can be said about students in their college-town community,” said Barrick. “Most people don’t just come to NSU for the classes, myself and many others were drawn here because of the community. The hospitality and immediate feeling of home is one of the many things that makes Tahlequah special, and it's important for students to give back to the community that welcomed them feel at home.”
Barrick said that this year’s Big Event was more scaled back than in years past, but there are plans to grow the event in the future.
NSU students Dayren Seegren and Hailey Livingston have been selected as the Big Event 2023 directors.
“Both of us are very excited for this opportunity to serve the community of Tahlequah in this way,” Livingston said. “We both understand the importance of giving back to the town that gives so much to us and the college we attend. We have some big plans for the Big Event 2023 and we cannot wait to get our new exec board and sub committees selected for the upcoming year.”
