Chris Clark, assistant professor at Northeastern State University, and coauthors, Mardi Schmeichel and H. James Garrett, researchers at the University of Georgia, had their research study published to Educational Researcher on March 4.
Clark’s colleagues, while redesigning their courses for the Social Studies Education program at UGA, proposed a question regarding how teachers felt about news sources during a “fake news” era.
“That… got me thinking about how we could find out what teachers thought about news media,” said Clark. “As a result, I drew up the survey that became the basis of this study.”
This study was the first to document the relationship between the ideology and media preferences of social studies teachers. The researchers found similarities amongst teachers who identified as conservative to those who identify as liberal.
Their study is titled, “Social Studies Teacher Perceptions of News Source Credibility” and can be read for free at the American Educational Research Association website. It is anticipated for print publication later this year.
For more information, email Clark at clark106@nsuok.edu. To access the study for free, visit www.aera.net/Newsroom/Social-Studies-Teacher-Perceptions-of-News-Source-Credibility.
