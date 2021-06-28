Northeastern State University’s cyber security and homeland security degrees have been ranked as top programs in the United States by Study.com.
NSU’s cyber security program has been ranked as No. 25 as part of the Best Bachelor's Degrees in Computer Forensics list and homeland security has been ranked as No. 36 on the Best Bachelor's Degrees in Security Management list.
The cyber security program at NSU combines course subjects from information systems, criminal justice and computer science disciplines to provide students with the skills to deter, detect, contain and investigate illegal activity on the internet.
NSU’s homeland security program provides students with the skills and knowledge necessary to improve the outcomes of emergency situations. It is also the only homeland security and/or emergency management bachelor’s degree program in the state of Oklahoma.
Faculty in the NSU Department of Criminology, Justice studies and Global Security said that the possibilities are endless when it comes to using one of their degree programs after graduation.
Both degree programs prepare students for employment in government and private sector positions such as law enforcement officers, cyber security threat analysts and incident response officials.
“It does open doors for the degree holder, but it is up to them to step through the door, wherever it may lead,” James Hall, associate professor said. “Our job is to prepare all of our students to think critically and analytically, to be able to work collaboratively, to communicate well, both written and spoken. If we do that, we have done our part. And when our students succeed, we succeed.”
For more information on NSU’s cyber security and homeland security programs, visit https://academics.nsuok.edu/criminaljustice/DegreePrograms/default.aspx#cs.
