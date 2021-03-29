Northeastern State University’s geography program was recently ranked as one of the best in the country.
NSU’s Geography and Sustainability program was listed at No. 21 as part of College Rank’s top 30 Best Bachelor’s in Geography list.
Dr. Christine Hallman, geography program coordinator, said she is honored by the recognition and proud of those who work to keep the program up-to-date and accessible.
Hallman said students enrolled in the program learn much more than memorizing locations on a map.
“Our program emphasizes immersive learning and the development of higher-level thinking,” Hallman said. “At the same time, we promote connections with our environment through sustainability. Our program is unique when compared to all others as it interweaves skills, thinking, inclusivity and the hope that each of us can create positive change."
She said the program exposes students to traditional geographic topics and technique courses to instill the necessary geospatial skills to work in different fields, such as tribal governments and the environmental sector after graduation.
She added it also teaches NSU students how those basic skills can be applied to real world issues. For example, Hallman said students might apply their knowledge to help with the design of a city park or determining the best location for wind turbines.
Hallman said the program at NSU is also designed to give students more flexibility in pursuing the areas they are most interested in. After mastering the fundamentals, Hallman said students can choose to complete courses focused on preparing students for certain careers in both the public and private sector.
Hallman said the program also offers current students of any discipline, graduates and professionals the opportunity to complete a Geographic Information Systems certificate. Hallman said the online certificate program allows students to gain experience solving real world problems and skills needed for their career.
To learn more about the program, visit the NSU Geography webpage, https://academics.nsuok.edu/Geography/default.aspx, or NSU Geography on Facebook. In addition, Hallman can also be contacted for more information at hallman@nsuok.edu.
College Rank synthesizes data from the National Center for Education Statistics, the Bureau of Labor Statics, Payscale and the College Scorecard. Ultimately, colleges are scored based on their commitment to online education, admission rates, student satisfaction, alumni debt and specialty in the program in question.
