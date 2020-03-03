POTEAU – Northeastern State University’s Early Settlement Mediation Program will host a free training for volunteer mediators April 8-9 at the Kiamichi Technology Center in Poteau.
The two-day course is the first step in certifying volunteer mediators. Participants will develop communication skills and techniques to help them assist disputing parties in finding workable solutions. Individuals may use these tools for conflicts in the day-to-day work, school and family environment.
Certified mediators represent the Early Settlement East Program through the Supreme Court of Oklahoma, part of the Oklahoma Dispute Resolution System. The East Program, at NSU, serves Adair, Cherokee, Delaware, Mayes, Muskogee, Sequoyah and Wagoner counties. The program provides access to proceedings that are effective and free.
Seating is limited. Individuals interested in applying should contact Anthony Dickenson, East Program director, at 918-444-3008 or email at adr-mediation@nsuok.edu. More information is at oscn.net/static/adr/default.aspx.
