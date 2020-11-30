Northeastern State University College of Business & Technology Associate Dean Dr. Benjamin Ofili is committed to serving the business community as a volunteer and mentor with SCORE.
Established in 1964, SCORE is a nonprofit association dedicated to fostering vibrant small business communities through mentoring and education.
SCORE volunteers and mentors provide many services to local small businesses for free, which includes their time, energy and knowledge to help others.
“I have over 30 years of entrepreneurial and business experience in both domestic and international ventures,” Ofili said. “Being a SCORE mentor and volunteer allows me to give back to the business community.”
Ofili hopes to recruit more volunteers to Tahlequah through his mentorship.
For more information, call Ofili at 918-444-2963 or email at dr.benjamin.ofili@scorevolunteer.org.
