A Northeastern State University program designed to help further nursing professionals’ careers was recently recognized for its affordability.
NSU’s online Registered Nurse to Bachelor of Science in Nursing program was recognized as one of the most affordable programs for 2021, according to a www.bestcollegesonline.org ranking list. According to its website, approximately 280 accredited colleges and universities were reviewed as part of its evaluation to determine the top 30 most affordable online RN to BSN programs for 2021.
NSU ranked No. 8 on the list.
“It is an honor,” said Program Chair Dr. Diana Mashburn. “We are very proud of it.”
The program accepts individuals who are already an RN or working toward a current RN license along with an associate degree or diploma from a regionally accredited nursing program. Mashburn said enrollees in NSU’s online RN to BSN program can complete the program in as few as 10 months. Major areas of emphasis include family nursing, community health, leadership, and research.
NSU’s RN to BSN program started in 1982 and was the first of its kind in the state. Mashburn said it was also the first to start offering the program online because it can be challenging for registered nurses to find time to attend a traditional classroom setting when they can find themselves working 12-hour shifts and on weekends. She said an online format gave students the flexibility needed to further their education while working.
Mashburn said the program not only furthers students’ knowledge and skills essential for professional nursing, but also lays the foundation for students to go on to complete a Master of Science Nursing program to teach and train other nurses.
For more information on the program, visit https://nursingonline.nsuok.edu/programs/rn-to-bsn.aspx.
