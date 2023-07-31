There is still time for Northeastern State University incoming freshmen to take advantage of the institution’s most popular kick-off event for first-time students, Rookie Bridge Camp.
Held in two sessions at the end of July and beginning of August, the camp is designed to allow incoming freshmen to get information about the school and meet other students on campus before the semester starts. RBC participants can expect games, group activities, and programs, as well as an opportunity to make lifelong friends.
“During RBC, we strive to welcome freshmen into the RiverHawks family by creating a support system that allows them to build relationships and share in the RiverHawks spirit,” said Dr. Kendra Haggard, NSU director of student engagement and transitions. “
RBC is a great way for freshmen to establish a mentor relationship with student leaders, faculty, staff and administrators, and it is lots of fun!
Students will make friendships that will last a lifetime.”
Rookie Bridge Camp 2023 costs just $75 per person and students can choose from one of two sessions: Camp 1 from July 31-Aug. 1 or Camp 2 from Aug. 3-4.
For more information or to sign up, students can visit nsuok.edu/RBC or call 918-444-2526.
