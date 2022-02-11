NSU’s Sequoyah Institute returns for spring shows

Tickets are now available for Sequoyah Institute’s 35th annual Performing Arts Series at Northeastern State University.
"A Raisin in the Sun” will kick off the spring shows on Feb. 15. “Motones vs. Jerseys” will take place on April 7. And “Jukebox Saturday Night” will round out the 2021-2022 Performing Arts Series on April 18.
“The Tahlequah community has an incredible opportunity to engage in professional performing arts programming on campus for very reasonable prices,” said Assistant Dean of the College of Liberal Arts at NSU Robyn Pursley. “Every ticket sold also helps ensure we will be able to continue bringing these excellent artists into our community.”
All shows are scheduled to take place at 7:30 p.m. on their respective dates in the NSU Center for the Performing Arts. Performance dates and safety regulations are subject to change.
Adult tickets are $20, seniors 60+ are $18, youth under 17 are $10 and NSU employee or alumni tickets are $16. All shows are free to NSU students with an ID.
For more information or to purchase tickets, call 918-444-4500 or visit www.nsuok.edu/si.
