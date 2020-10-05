Northeastern State University's RiverHawks Scholar Program, Oklahoma's first college program for students with mild/moderate intellectual and-or developmental disabilities, is hosting a virtual open house Friday, Oct. 9, 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
NSU President Steve Turner will welcome participants. Program director Justin Chase and coordinator Ashleigh West will provide an overview, discussing RHS program goals based on four pillars: independent living, social skills, academics and career readiness; with the goal for the scholars to live independently and be employed. Q&A sessions will feature Campus Police, Student Affairs/HawkReach, Student Engagement, Bursar Services, The Fit, and Sodexo food service representatives.
Participants can ask current students about their experiences. The event will conclude with virtual campus tours, 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
NSU joined Lead Learn Live in May 2018 to create the RiverHawks Scholar Program, an inclusive four-year, post-secondary certificate opportunity for students with intellectual and/or developmental disabilities.
For more information about the RiverHawks Scholar Program, call at 918-444-3711, or visit www.nsuok.edu/RHScholar.
To register for the Open House, visit https://bit.ly/2CJgbM6.
