The opportunity to attend a university and gain higher education experience is one that can be hard to reach for many American. The RiverHawks Scholar Program at Northeastern State University is doing everything it can to make that goal a reality for students who might not have been able to attend a university otherwise.
The RiverHawks Scholar Program allows students with mild to mild/moderate intellectual or developmental disabilities to attend NSU through a structured program of classes, activities and other aspects. It is the first program of its kind in Oklahoma. While it does not offer a degree, it offers a certificate upon completion. The skills and opportunities these students gain, however, are equally important.
During an open house the morning of March 5, NSU President Steve Turner shared that the social skills students learn really help in the development.
“I value what we are doing to teach individual living skills and academic learning opportunities,” said Turner. “We are social individuals, and all of our staff are truly committed to developing their whole person.”
This school year marks the third one the program has been active on campus. The open house was held to share information to anyone who signed up earlier, including parents and potential students.
Justin Chase, RSP director, said he could not be happier with the students.
“We just have an outstanding group of students on campus and we couldn’t be more pleased with them,” said Chase. “Not to mention that they are truly living their best life on campus. They are enjoying campus life, attending classes, and participating with organizations. This year, we even have our first students joining the Greek system, and we’re very proud.”
Throughout the remainder of the event, members of the NSU staff and faculty shared information pertaining to their expertise on campus.
James Bell, director of Public Safety, explained how they meet with all the students at the beginning of the year to let them know they are there for them.
“Each year, we like to meet with the RiverHawk Scholars so they have some contact with us and aren’t afraid to call us in the event of an emergency,” said Bell. “At the same time, we like to treat them no different than a regular student.”
Toward the end of the open house, five members of the program answered questions about their time at NSU and in the program. Many questions revolved around their newfound freedom and how they were liking it. Most of the scholars agreed a big factor to accepting the program was being able to gain some independence and start experiencing new things.
Applicants to the RiverHawks Scholars Program must: be at least 18 years old by Sept. 1 of the prior school year; have been served by special education services or have been eligible under the Individuals with Disabilities Education Act; have a mild to mild moderate intellectual and/or developmental disability or a disability that interferes significantly with daily living skills, academic performance, and social development; have no history of disruptive or challenging behaviors; be able to manage his/her own special diet requirements and-or medical needs; demonstrate the ability to accept responsibility for his/her actions; have the ability to read and complete math at a functional level; demonstrate the desire to attend the RiverHawks Scholar program; and agree to participate in all aspects of the RiverHawks Scholar Program.
For more information on the program or for how to apply, search for the RiverHawks Scholars Program on www.nsuok.edu.
