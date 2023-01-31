NSU scholarship aimed at next generation of 'water warriors'

One student expected to be among the first graduates of Northeastern State University's Freshwater Science degree program will have an extra $1,500 for books, tuition, and necessities this semester thanks to a new scholarship funded by Save the Illinois River.
The Tahlequah-based citizen coalition of clean-water advocates funded the scholarship to attract the next generation of "water warriors." STIR kicked off a fundraising campaign this past year for an endowment from which future scholarships would be awarded.
STIR President Denise Deason-Toyne said the intent of the scholarship is "to promote interest among young people in NSU's freshwater studies program and conservation." The program was developed for students working toward river-related careers.
"Both will be critical for the future of the Illinois River and Lake Tenkiller," said Deason-Toyne. "This is a new program at NSU, and we would like to see it grow and flourish."
Lizz Waring, an assistant professor of biology, said NSU's fledgling freshwater science program blends "together biology and chemistry" and establishes an "environmental pathway" for students. Waring, who earned her doctorate in biology at Texas Tech, said most students enrolled in the freshwater science program "share a passion for rivers and need to protect them."
"Like everyone with STIR, they just feel strongly about protecting them," said Waring. "Students I have also care about the wildlife found in those streams and rivers."
Waring said that is particularly true for Keegan Stallings, recipient of STIR's inaugural Freshwater Sciences Studies Scholarship. She said the NSU junior "really cares about the waterways of northeastern Oklahoma."
Stallings, a Class of 2020 graduate of Sallisaw High School, said the STIR scholarship is especially meaningful. He said the additional funds will lift "a large financial burden off my back," providing more time to "focus on what matters to me most: my academics, freshwater research, and my family."
"My fondest early memories involve playing in the creek, and I am honored to be able to continue that tradition through my research activities," Stallings wrote in a letter to STIR, expressing his gratitude for the scholarship. "I would like to personally thank the Save the Illinois River foundation for establishing this scholarship and making it possible for me to be able to follow my passion for learning about the Illinois River Watershed and also how to better protect it for generations to come."
Stallings was excited to learn about STIR's plans to establish an endowment that funds future scholarships. He and his wife, Viktoria Stallings, a STIR scholarship applicant, believe the potential for awards would attract students to NSU and its freshwater sciences program.
The Stallingses expect the scholarship and a new River Studies and Leadership Certificate program adopted by NSU in partnership with the River Management Society to boost interest in the freshwater sciences program.
Deason-Toyne said board members are considering ways other than the scholarship to bolster interest in protecting and preserving the river, tributaries, and lake. There has been some consideration, she said, about giving students an opportunity to serve as a non-voting member of the board.
"We are hopeful about establishing an endowment for scholarships that will help train the next generation of water warriors," said Deason-Toyne. "Allowing students to serve as a non-voting board member is another way to generate interest and participation in STIR and grow our next generation of water warriors."
Peggy Glenn, executive director of the NSU Foundation, said contributions may be made online or by mail. Online donations may be made at www.nsugiving.com/donate by designating the amount and the words "STIR Scholarship" in the box for comments. Contributions by check should be payable to NSU Foundation, with "STIR Scholarship" on the memo line, and sent to 812 N. Cedar Ave., Tahlequah, OK 74464.
