NSU scholarship to honor 'Warrior Women'

Since 2017, Northeastern State University Professor Christine Hallman has taught a geography course on "Warrior Women," which falls under a list of the general education elective courses.
Hallman collaborates with Marcey Mitchem, a former Army medic, who shares her experiences as a warrior woman with NSU students. After much consultation, the two have announced they will be launching a new scholarship to honor modern-day warrior women.
Mitchem coordinates community projects for the warrior women class, including service-learning opportunities. Now she is raising money to give to female veterans and active-duty military personnel.
Mitchem has reached out to her connections with women veterans and to other sources to fundraise for this scholarship. Their goal is to raise over $10,000 to turn it into an endowed scholarship. This way, students will be able to receive the interest from the grant for years to come.
“I taught the Geography of Warrior Women class in 2017, and we talk about warrior women, both fictional and current ones,” said Hallman.
The two put together a group of NSU alumni and professors who are coordinating the selection of the scholarship. Hallman believes that recognizing the accomplishments of warrior women will have a positive effect in the classroom, because there are valuable lessons to learn from the experiences of women who serve.
“We were just trying to make a difference. Over the course of the class, we learn about what women veterans experience, from PTSD, to inadequate health care, to sexual trauma. We wanted to do something to help these women,” she said.
In the military, women soldiers are in the minority, and on college campuses, they are even more greatly outnumbered. For many women veterans, she sees that the college experience can feel isolating. Hallman believes the Warrior Women scholarship is a small step in a greater movement to support women in college who have served.
“Some things have improved since World War II, but there are two million female veterans, of 19 million total. There are a lot of issues still to be addressed relating to women veterans. We wanted to be able to help an NSU student in some small way. The idea came from the classroom itself. Marci and I collaborated, and it grew from there,” said Hallman.
Applicants for the scholarship can be active duty, enlisted, or veterans. They will receive a straight check from the scholarship that they can spend on whatever they want. It can go toward books, housing, tuition, or whatever else the awardee wishes.
The exact amount is yet to be determined and can fluctuate year-to-year, based on the amount of interest the scholarship generates. Hallman expects that with more donations, every year, the payout should increase.
Applicants will be required to write an essay about what they believe a warrior woman is. They must also include a bio and a list of their service. They must prove they have served in the military, and they must be in good standing at NSU, with a minimum of a 2.5 GPA.
While successful applicants should have a strong GPA, the Warrior Woman scholarship will also heavily weigh their financial need and stories they share in the essay portion of the application. Those with a GPA only a little above a 2.5 should not feel discouraged from applying.
“We are hoping to give the first scholarship by the fall of 2022. We decided to make July 4, 2022, the application deadline because it is easy to remember,” added Hallman.
For information, email Dr. Christine Hallman at hallman@nsuok.edu.
