NSU science series explains role of XRN2, R-loops in DNA

In the third installment of the biology and chemistry seminar series held this spring by Northeastern State University Broken Arrow, dozens of students and faculty heard a presentation over the role of XRN2 and R-loops in DNA.
Dr. Sapna Das-Bradoo, associate professor of molecular biology, hosted the seminar, and following a brief introduction, Dr. Julio Morales from the Department of Cell Biology at the University of Oklahoma Health Sciences, began sharing his findings.
“I’d like to thank everyone for coming to this Zoom meeting that will allow me to present my research on how XRN2 is related to all of these different forms of nucleic acid metabolism,” said Morales. “The take-home message I like to give at this point is that the regulation of R-loops is essential for overall genome stability because it helps regulate DNA repair.”
An R-loop is a RNA and DNA hybrid structure adjacent to a displaced single stranded DNA, Morales explained. He said scientists currently know of two major ways R-loops can be resolved.
“One of these ways is through the action of the XRN2, and another mechanism is through the action of the RNSH family of proteins,” said Morales. “The big difference between these two is that for XRN2 to work, the RNA DNA hybrid must be unwound, but for the RNSH family, the hybrid must remain a hybrid.”
Morales explained that R-loops are important for many different cellular processes. R-loops are essential for the immune systems to function properly and can regulate gene expression.
“The major point of R-loops is that we can find them in all phases of the transcription cycle,” said Morales. “They are needed for transcription initiation, elongation, and transcription termination.”
R-loops can cause many types of damage, though, if they are not resolved properly. R-loops are also both one of the causes of a double-stranded break and the result of one, said Morales.
Morales then focused on XRN2 for a brief period. He said it is a 5-prime to 3-prime exoribonuclease. He went on to explain in great detail its purpose and use in general as the discussion went on, ultimately opening the floor to questions.
Many students shared the appreciation of the time and work he has put into his research.
What's next
The next seminar in the series will take place April 9, when Dr. Daniel Ostmo from Oklahoma State University will present, “What is clinical medicine? A link from the basic sciences to the patient.” Visit www.nsuok.edu/NSUNews/biochemseminar.aspx for more information and the Zoom link.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.