Northeastern State University will celebrate newly admitted freshmen and transfer students at the 2023 RiverHawk Hype/Accepted Student Day on April 1.
All students accepted for the summer and fall 2023 terms are urged to register. Check-in will begin at 9 a.m. at the Center for Performing Arts Building. The event will kick off with a pep rally and welcome from NSU President Steve Turner at 10 a.m.
Attendees will learn about the process for accepted students. There will be information on orientation and course enrollment, academic advising, scholarships, and housing. Students will also learn about Rookie Bridge Camp, a fun-filled two-day camp in August, as well as Welcome Week. Students will meet other incoming students and NSU faculty and staff at academic open houses and a student organization fair. There will be opportunities to tour campus. Lunch and entertainment will be provided for guests at Beta Field.
For more information and to register, visit www.nsuok.edu/riverhawkhype.
