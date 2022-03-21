Northeastern State University will celebrate newly accepted students at RiverHawk Hype on March 26.
Attendees can explore the Tahlequah campus and learn about their next steps as students. They will get information on advising and class selection, scholarships and housing, plus a head start at finding their fit by exploring clubs and organizations, study abroad programs, Greek life and more.
All students accepted for summer or fall are should egister. Lunch and entertainment will be provided. For details and to register, visit www.nsuok.edu/riverhawkhype. For information on how to apply to NSU, visit apply.nsuok.edu.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.