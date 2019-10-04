NSU set to host Zombie 5k Fun Run to fund scholarship

The Northeastern State University Staff Council will host the NSU Zombie Run, a scholarship fundraising 5k and fun run, on Friday, Nov. 1. Check in begins at 5 p.m., and the race begins at 6 p.m. at the NSU Administration Building, 600 N. Grand Ave.
Spend a spooky evening running through the NSU Tahlequah campus and trails while attempting to outrun and outlast the zombie invasion. Participants can register as civilians (runners) or zombies (non-runners).
Early registration for the race is $25. After Oct. 31, registration will be $35. Runners must be over the age of 6. Runners under the age of 18 must have a waiver signed by their guardian, and runners under the age of 16 must be accompanied by a guardian on and off the course at all times.
The first 100 registered race day participants will receive a T-shirt.
Runners will begin the run with three flags. Runners with at least one flag remaining will be awarded the title of survivor. Those who finish without a flag will be awarded the title of zombie. The first 100 runners who cross the finish line will receive a medal.
In the case of inclement weather, all participants will receive notification if the event is cancelled; however, registrations and/or sponsorships will be considered donations and are non-refundable. T-shirts will be available for pickup and will not be mailed.
All net proceeds will benefit the Green & White Society Scholarship for full-time employees attending NSU to obtain a master's degree. For more information, visit nsualumni.com/zombierun.
