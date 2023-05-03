Northeastern State University will recognize nearly 1,100 graduating students during the spring 2023 commencement ceremonies on May 5, 6, and 8.
The Oklahoma College of Optometry ceremony will take place on Friday, May 5 at 4 p.m. in the NSU Center for Performing Arts in Tahlequah.
The College of Liberal Arts ceremony will take place on Friday, May 5 at 6:30 p.m. in the NSU Event Center in Tahlequah.
Ceremonies will continue on Saturday, May 6 with the Gregg Wadley College of Science and Health Professions commencement at 9:30 a.m. in the NSU Event Center. The College of Business and Technology and College of Education ceremony will take place on May 6 at 1:30 p.m. in the NSU Event Center.
The ceremony for all NSU-Broken Arrow colleges will take place on Monday, May 8 at 6:30 p.m. at the ORU Mabee Center in Tulsa.
Guests are welcome. NSU will also livestream the commencement ceremonies for family members and friends of graduates unable to attend in person.
Addressing the graduates and guests will be the 2022 Presidents’ Award for Community Service recipient Dwight Birdwell, 2022 Outstanding Young Alumnus Trae Ratliff, and 2022 Distinguished Alumna Danna Fowble.
Birdwell will address graduates and guests at the College of Liberal Arts ceremony on May 5.
After being honorably discharged from the Army in December 1968, Birdwell continued a career serving his community. He graduated from NSU with a bachelor’s degree in history in 1972 and would later get his law degree from the University of Oklahoma College of Law in 1976.
President Joe Biden awarded Birdwell, a Cherokee Nation citizen, the Medal of Honor on July 5, 2022, making him the first NSU alumnus and 33rd Native American to receive the military’s highest honor. He was also inducted into the Oklahoma Military Hall of Fame in 2017 for his service.
Ratliff will address graduates and guests at the Gregg Wadley College of Science and Health Professions ceremony and the College of Business and Technology and College of Education ceremony on May 6.
Ratliff graduated from NSU with a bachelor’s degree in business administration in 2003. The Tahlequah native is an active member of the community.
Ratliff served as the representative for Ward 4 on the Tahlequah City Council and also served as chair of the Economic Recovery Task Force during the COVID-19 pandemic and is a past president of the Tahlequah Main Street Association.
Fowble will address graduates and guests at the NSU-Broken Arrow ceremony on May 8.
Fowble graduated from NSU with a bachelor’s degree in hospitality and tourism management in 1987. She is the owner of Solutions 501 Association Management Company, which focuses on management and consulting of not-for-profit organizations. In this role she led the Oklahoma Psychological Association efforts to secure the 2021 Federal Advocacy Award from the American Psychological Association.
Throughout her professional career, Fowble has received a number of accolades including the George Nigh Association Executive of the Year by the Oklahoma Society of Association Executives in 2017. The Oklahoma Society of Association Executives also named her Professional of the Year in 2007. She was also listed as one of the Top 10 Professionals to Watch by the Association of Chamber of Commerce Executives in 2011.
For more information on the spring 2023 commencement ceremonies, visit www.nsuok.edu/commencement.
