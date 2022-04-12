Northeastern State University will welcome high school juniors to find their fit on campus at VIP Junior Day on April 13.
Students will learn how to navigate the college search process before entering senior year of high school. They will get to meet with university representatives and have information about scholarships.
Check-in will begin at 9:30 a.m. with the kickoff welcome session starting at 10 a.m. Programming will begin at 10:15 a.m., followed by a lunch break at 11:30 a.m. and ending with a campus tour at 12:30 p.m.
Those interested should register beforehand. All students will get a free lunch and a T-shirt. To learn more about VIP Junior Day or to register now, visit www.nsuok.edu/juniorday.
