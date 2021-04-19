NSU Undergraduate Research Day: A Celebration of Scholarly and Creative Activity will take place on April 20.
This will be the 19th annual research day and the second time the event has been held virtually due to COVID-19 precautions.
"NSU is trying hard to promote undergraduate research because it provides our students with an additional set of skills that they will find useful when they leave NSU and enter the job market or continue their education in graduate/professional school," said Dr. Mark Paulissen, professor of biology at NSU and organizer of the research day.
The event will be conducted in two sessions: a presentation of research posters from 9 a.m. to noon, and a series of oral presentations from 12:30 to 2:30 p.m.
Twenty-four student authors will present their research posters in Zoom breakout rooms in the morning session. NSU students, faculty and other interested parties can join the Zoom room to discuss the posters and research with each author.
A panel of judges will review the posters to select a winner of the Sponsor's Award.
NSU students in attendance will also vote on a poster for the Student Choice Award. Sponsor's Award winners will receive $100 for first place, $75 for second place, $50 for third place and the Student Choice will receive $100.
Dr. MooSong Kim, assistant professor of health and kinesiology at NSU, will kick off the oral presentations with an address on developing creativity and regulation skills through research.
Three NSU undergraduate researchers will wrap up the presentations. Tomas Sighgolden, College of Education, will present "Self-Compassion and Teamwork Perception Among Division 2 and 3 College Soccer Athletes: Mediation by Coping Self-Efficacy." Erica Dotson, College of Liberal Arts, will present "Organized Crime's Contribution to America's Synthetic Opioid Crisis." Amanda Liske, College of Science and Health Professions, will present "Synthesis of Novel Solvent Molecules for use in Solvate Ionic Liquids."
The event will conclude with a brief awards ceremony to announce the winners of the poster contest.
Paulissen hopes the event will continue to inspire other NSU students to engage in undergraduate research.
The morning poster session can be accessed at https://academics.nsuok.edu/online/urd.aspx, and the oral presentations can be accessed at https://nsuok.zoom.us/j/97765601631. No registration or fee is required to attend.
For more information about this event, contact Paulissen at paulisse@nsuok.edu.
