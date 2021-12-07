After a year hiatus, Northeastern State University kicked off its holiday festivities with Lights On, the ceremonial lighting of Seminary Hall.
Last year, the event took place virtually, and this year, organizers moved it a few hundred yards to Beta Field to accommodate renovation of the historic building.
During the ceremony, attendees sipped hot cocoa, which was provided by the university as various groups performed. After the concert, children met with Santa and Mrs. Claus, who distributed candy and small gifts.
Those who performed included: NSU Harmony Hawks, Cherokee Elementary School, Mountain Movers Dance Studio, Heritage Elementary School, Academy of Performing Arts, Greenwood Elementary School, Rhythm Innovations Dance Company, and Tahlequah High School Jazz Choir.
Tahlequah Ward 4 City Councilor Stephen Highers and NSU first lady Penny Turner were emcees for the event.
“I’m so excited to have our holiday traditions come back to life,” said Turner.
Many of the guests agreed.
Lights On provides a space for members of the community to connect with NSU. Many, including Kailey Morris a dancer from Mountain Mover Dance Studio, has made it a tradition.
“I’ve sung here since I was in second grade. It’s really cool to see all of the different acts and see how the event has progressed through the years,” said Morris.
Her teammate, Natalie Bridges, has danced for five years and was proud of their performance. The two had been practicing for the event for about a month.
“I think it was pretty good. I think we did well,” she said.
Ramona Frazier, music teacher at Greenwood Elementary, also expressed pride in her students.
“It’s a good opportunity for the kids to perform, and it’s a good opportunity for the community to come together,” she said.
Brandon Bruce, music teacher at Heritage Elementary, was impressed that so many children turned out in the cold weather.
“I think it went really well. We had a really good turnout. A large group showed up,” he said.
He is looking forward to performing the number again, along with other performances at Heritage Elementary, on Tuesday, Dec. 9 at 6 p.m. when they put on their winter concert. The public is invited to attend.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.