Northeastern State University offers the community unique sights and sounds that may get overlooked by those who have become accustomed to them.
Seminary Hall is a focal point of NSU's Tahlequah campus and its origin story. The historic building has undergone exterior restoration in the past few years, but the clock tower has remained. Featuring Cherokee syllabary instead of the numerical digits, a tune plays each hour before the bells mark the time.
Officially named "Westminster Quarters," the tune is also known as "Westminster Chimes." According to Mike Franke with NSU Information Technology Services, that song has chimed for at least a decade.
"The significance is that it has been the symbol of 'sound, place and time' for over the last 10 years on the Tahlequah campus," said Franke.
Those who rely on the Seminary Hall clock may find a delay for a day or so, a couple of times a year. While the process is mostly automated, Franke said occasional time adjustments and the change between Standard Daylight Time and Daylight Saving Time must be done manually.
Another sound that blasts from the campus warns the community of approaching lightning storms. Currently atop the W. Roger Webb Educational Technology Center, the siren's original purpose was to alert athletic teams and spectators of lightning, which often causes delays in games.
"These units, manufactured by a company called Thor-Guard, were purchased through a grant when we were in the Lone Star Conference," said Scott Pettus, assistant athletic director, external operations. "[NSU Police] Capt. James Bell recommended a new app-based program, licensed through WeatherOps, approximately six years ago, and the Thor-Guard units were scheduled to go offline due to maintenance issues and difficulty in operating it on top of the Webb Building."
The sound of water can be heard on campus as the Town Branch Creek flows past, but fountains add to the effect. With lights, and sometimes green water, the two main fountains can also be a memorable sight.
Both typically operate April through October, during which time they have to be checked and the fountain water system balanced daily, according to Jon Asbill, assistant vice president of facilities management and new construction.
Greeting visitors who head north through downtown Tahlequah on Muskogee Avenue is the Be the Change fountain. The front has Northeastern State University engraved in English and Cherokee. The back is where it encourages people to "be the change."
With ledges around it and Seminary Hall in the background, the fountain has become a popular spot for photographs, especially for graduating seniors or returning alumni.
Asbill said the records he found show the Be the Change fountain was built in 2011, but the fountain and its sign were featured in the 2010 summer edition of Imprints, the NSU alumni magazine.
Don Betz was president at the time, and this is what he said in that same edition: "The message is clear. This is a peaceful gathering place to visit, learn and prepare for lives of engagement in our society. As the message on the entry sign declares, Be the Change."
Near the University Center and the Second Century Square, the Garrison Memorial Fountain was built in honor of Dr. Harrell Garrison, Northeastern State College president, 1951-1970. A dedication ceremony took place Nov. 4, 1973, and it was part of what was originally called Memorial Plaza.
"We remodeled it in 2018, including all new LED lights, pumps basin coating, brick, and precast sitting ledge," said Asbill. "We dye the fountain with the help of the students on the Sunday night of Homecoming Week at an event called 'Green till I Dye.'"
