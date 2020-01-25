NSU sorority chips in at ReStore

Members of the Northeastern State University Alpha Omicron Pi sorority worked at the Tahlequah Habitat ReStore on the Day of Service in honor of Martin Luther King Jr. Members are: Choli Moore in front. Second row from left: Paige Anderson, Hayley Bandy, Aimee Wright, Lauren Richey, Kaitlin Root, and Payge Wilson. Back row: Maycee Torix, Chole Leonard, Emma Chasteen, Sara Wilson, Caitlyn Long, and Trajan Lattimore.