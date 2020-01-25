NSU sorority chips in at ReStore

Members of the Northeastern State University Alpha Omicron Pi sorority worked at the Tahlequah Habitat ReStore on the Day of Service in honor of Martin Luther King Jr.
Members participating were: Choli Moore, Paige Anderson, Hayley Bandy, Aimee Wright, Lauren Richey, Kaitlin Root, Payge Wilson, Maycee Torix, Chole Leonard, Emma Chasteen, Sara Wilson, Caitlyn Long, and Trajan Lattimore.
Tahlequah Area Habitat for Humanity offers community service opportunities for all people interested in making a difference.
All proceeds from the Habitat ReStore Home Improvement Store and the ReStore Rack clothing store help build Habitat houses in Cherokee County.
TAHFH is taking applications for home and repair loans now.
Call 918-453-1332 to make an appointment to see about qualifications.
