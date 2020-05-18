Northeastern State University Speech and Debate team placed in Novice Nationals Forensic Association Tournament early spring semester.
Sydney Smith, Keys freshman, competed against students from 25 other schools, all freshman, in After Dinner Speaking, Program Oral Interpretation and Public Narrative. She brought home the fourth-place team sweepstakes award in Division 3, beating out teams who had more than one student competing.
“I think it’s important for students to have an opportunity to share stories that are important to them,” said Katie Thomas, director of forensics. “I also think that forensics gives students an academic and career leg up as they prepare for life after school.”
For more information about the team, visit the NSU Speech and Debate page on Facebook.
