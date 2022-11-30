Consciousness raising and supporting those from marginalized communities is the goal of the staff at Northeastern State University's Office of Student Engagement and Diversity and Inclusion - especially in the wake of more recent violence against LGBTQ people.
Twenty-eight-year-old Daniel Aston was one of five victims of a mass shooting at Club Q in Colorado Springs on Nov. 19. According to the Associated Press, Aston attended NSU, where he was president of its LGBTQ club.
Local resident Maddox Cott first met Aston as an NSU freshman at a meeting of the Gender and Sexuality Alliance, now called the Stonewall Equality Alliance.
"So the first meeting that I went of the GSA, they went around the room and they asked everybody their pronouns, and I used he/him pronouns for the very first time, and I think he was in the room when I did that," said Cott. "He came up and was like, 'Hey, you're a trans man, I'm a trans man. If you ever need anything, let me know.'"
The two became acquaintances with a lot of mutual friends, but Cott said he doesn't feel like the most qualified person to talk about Aston.
"There are people who were so much closer to him, but I think the fact that I have so much to say about him is just a testament to [how] he touched the lives of every single person he met in completely irreversible ways," said Cott. "Personally, he was a big part in teaching me as a man that masculinity didn't have to come with aggression, toxicity, cruelty, and a lack of emotion, and all of those negative things we tend to associate with masculinity."
Cott said Aston taught him it doesn't make him any less of a man - in fact, it makes him more of a man -- to act with kindness, forgiveness and compassion, and be an open, welcoming person.
"He taught me it was more manly to be kind and forgiving in a world that is angry and hateful," he said.
Cott said there is an epidemic of violence against transgender people right now.
"We wake up every day wondering if one of us is next, and with every shooting, we all knew that our time was running out and it was going to be one of us," he said.
Cott said there are different layers to his grief, from the global to personal level.
"Then there's the local grief of, that was my friend, and the day after I found out that he died, I had to come to work two floors down in the same building where I met him at," said Cott. "It's just a lifetime of potential memories and friendship and joy that was stolen not only from him, but from everybody who loved him, and I just really need people to know he was amazing and he did not deserve this."
Cott works as an administrative assistant at NSU's Office of Student Engagement, where he wants to bring Aston's memory into his everyday life.
"Basically, I just try to be more like him," he said. "His passing is a tragedy in unspeakable ways, but it's also a blessing because it's reminding me every moment of every day to be a better person. And so, I just I tried to carry that through into the interactions I have with people - being more patient, more forgiving, and apologizing when I have done something wrong.
Cott said that while the Office of Diversity and Inclusion is a part of the office for which he works, Coordinator Kasey Rhone is largely in a self-contained unit.
"I just do everything I can to support her in her endeavors and then just try to make the office a welcoming space for queer people. Like if queer people need someone to talk to or if they need a place to be, we work very hard to make our office a welcoming place," said Cott.
Rhone, who writes a weekly column for the Tahlequah Daily Press, said the Office of Diversity and Inclusion's function is to provide cultural and identity-based programming, as well as training and educational opportunities.
"The office also engages the community at-large and the alumni with some programming and events, exposing not only our campus communities but the surrounding communities to different identities, cultures, and ways of being," said Rhone. "The office also helps people from marginalized identities find others like them to connect and share space with each other."
Rhone said the office is an open safe space for students to come and talk through issues or problems they may be facing.
"This can range from just feeling like they don't fit in and looking for connection, or to issues where they feel like they have been discriminated against, or even just looking for someone to hype them up to talk to a faculty member they may be nervous about seeing," she said.
The office also has training sessions with the First-Year Experience teams and Housing Staff.
"This helps by making sure that incoming students are met by peers who have been trained and are knowledgeable in interacting with others with different identities," said Rhone. "The office also provides heritage month programming and other events throughout the year to help students engage with others, and learn more about diversity and inclusion topics they may not have been exposed to before."
Regarding diversity, equity and inclusion work, Rhone believes there is always more to learn, and ways to be more conscious and aware of others.
"I'm excited about the future of the office and would love to see us expand into something larger that can really immerse our students in the rich diversity and vibrancy of our communities, and let our communities form connections with our students and campuses," she said.
Kelly Jo Larsen, assistant vice president for Enrollment Management, said NSU began allowing students to request a preferred name to be entered into its student information system starting in summer 2021.
"This preferred name has been incorporated into class rosters, so faculty and classmates are empowered to address students in the student's preferred manner," said Larsen. "Students may also request an NSU ID be printed with their preferred name."
Students have many reasons for requesting a preferred name, she said.
"In addition to our trans and non-binary student population, it is also widely used by students who prefer to go by a middle name, a diminutive of their legal name - for example, Katie rather than Katherine - or a family nickname," she said.
