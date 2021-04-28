The 2020-21 academic school year has presented its own forms of stress for faculty and students, largely due to the pandemic. But while those affiliated with Northeastern State University normally experience anxiety amid finals week, for many, this year feels different.
For this reason, NSU HawkReach Counseling Services is putting on Stress Less Week, a series of events intended to mitigate the rigors of the season for members of the NSU community.
On Tuesday, Teri Cochran hosted two sessions of yoga on the Beta Field. Cochran is the director of financial services at NSU, but she is also a certified yoga instructor. When Director of Student Counseling Leigh-Anna Miller asked her if she’d put on the event, Cochran was happy to offer her services.
She noted that increased amounts of sedentary time – such as at desks and on Zoom – has escalated stress and necessitated regular physical activity.
“This year’s been a little different. Because of COVID, a lot of things have been moved to virtual from in person. We’ve had to make changes fairly quickly, so it’s just different,” she said.
The NSU Fitness Center has sent out weekly emails helping students, faculty, and staff to stay active, but for many in the community, it has not been enough.
“Many of us, we’re hunched over at keyboards from 8 to 10 hours a day, looking at a work screen,” Cochran said.
For NSU affiliates, Stress Less Week has been a relief that has allowed members of the community to connect in safe spaces outdoors. Tuesday’s activity was open to students, faculty, and staff.
For Employee Appreciation Week, Cochran also hosted chair yoga for “Wellness Wednesday,” which was a virtual event.
Many on campus are experiencing what is sometimes called “Zoom fatigue” because a lot of academic meetings and conferences on all levels of education are being held virtually.
“The personal interaction is missing,” said Cochran. “You learn so much from personal interaction. I’m hoping in the future we can get back to that, but in the meantime, we have to take care of ourselves.”
In May, Cochran will start teaching beginner yoga classes at the 108 Yoga Studio.
