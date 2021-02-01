NSU stages several Black History Month events

Students, faculty and guests will participate in several events and activities staged by Northeastern State University this February for National Black History Month.
The Center for Women’s Studies will host Dr. Melanye Price, a political science professor from Prairie View A&M University, presenting “When Black Women Stand Up: The Power of Black Women in Effecting Change,” on Feb. 10 at 6 p.m. It will be livestreamed on Facebook.
“She basically is going to talk about Stacey Abrams, how Black women in general have been in setting up things like Black Lives Matter and bringing about change,” said Kasey Rhone, coordinator of diversity and inclusion at NSU.
The Association of Black Collegians will be offering a soul food dinner Feb. 11. Rhone said the group had to get creative this year due to the ongoing pandemic, so participants will preorder their food and have it delivered anywhere on campus. They will also be able to pick it up food at the Baptist Collegiate Ministry, from 4 to 7 p.m. For $7, the meal will include fried chicken, green beans, macaroni and cheese, cornbread and punch.
On Feb. 12, Rev. Dr. Robert Turner, pastor of Historic Vernon AME Church, will offer a Zoom webinar in which he’ll discuss the Tulsa Race Massacre.
“So we’re going to talk about the legacy [the Tulsa Race Massacre] has left, what it looks like for the Black community going forward, and what it looks like for Greenwood [District],” said Rhone. “He’s been part of the efforts to dig up the mass graves, discovered where those are. He’s talked about reparations for the descendants of that massacre, for those who are still surviving.”
The ABC is also presenting “Everything Black,” when there will be poetry, music, singing, dancing and more. It’s Feb. 16, from 4 to 6 p.m., at the Second Century Square at NSU. There will also be chances to win prizes.
On Feb. 18, NSU will host Rest and Revolution at 2 p.m., when 50 students will learn about the importance of catching up on rest, and will even get to take naps. Yoga mats and blankets will be available for snoozing in the University Center Ballroom.
“Students are invited and we’re going to talk about how important rest is, a little bit about health disparities, and a little bit about how you need rest,” said Rhone. “You can’t have a revolution if you’re sleeping, tired or exhausted. So it’s about how rest is important not just for Black people, but for everyone – and a little bit about how grind culture can be toxic.”
Black History Month trivia night is Feb. 24 at 8 p.m. It will streamed on Twitch. A live presenter will ask questions. Students can win Amazon gift cards for scoring high and participating.
ABC is hosting Roll Bounce Skate Night Feb. 25. It will be a ’70’s-themed skate night.
