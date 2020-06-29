NSU student accepted into Washington program

Northeastern State University student Jessica Frazier, a Wetumka junior, was accepted into the George Washington University's Native American Political Leadership Program in Washington, D.C.
NAPLP at the George Washington University provides academic scholarships for American Indian, Alaska Native and Native Hawaiian students to experience an introduction to the nation’s capital and opportunities to study the public policy decision-making process, governmental functions and politics in a democratic society.
“I wanted to be a part of the program for the experience and opportunities,” said Frazier. “As part of the program, myself and the other students would have the opportunity to intern in D.C. and meet political figures, which really excited me. As an Indigenous woman, I value education and learning through different perspectives, so I am confident this program would have provided me with that.”
Frazier is a social work major with interest in interning at a Native American nonprofit or other organization that works on Indian child welfare issues.
Although the summer 2020 semester, for which Frazier was selected, was cancelled, GWU is offering those students automatic admission to their summer 2021 program.
For more information on NAPLP, visit https://cipp.cps.gwu.edu/naplp-program.
