NSU student awarded TRAMS scholarship

The Tahlequah Rock and Mineral Society has announced that Allie Dooley, Northeastern University State student, has been awarded their 2020-2021 $1,500 scholarship.
Dooley is a secondary science major with emphasis in earth and space sciences and a minor in geology.
Dooley's goal is to teach students about the world around them and the role of earth science in developing that knowledge. She loves to take friends on field trips in the Tahlequah area to introduce them to the different geological formations and to share knowledge she has acquired in Debra Hyde's NSU geosciences classes.
Hyde said she is confident Dooley will be an inspiring educator who will positively impact students' lives, as well as their understanding of the natural world. Hyde appreciates TRAMS long-time commitment supporting NSU students financially with this annual scholarship.
"What better way to have a positive impact than to assist a future educator whose legacy will extend long past our own," said Hyde.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.