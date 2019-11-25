Lindsey Howe was one of seven students who attended the American Indian Science and Engineering Society National Conference in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, in October. She was awarded second place for her poster presentation.
Howe is a senior majoring in cellular and molecular biology. Her presentation was titled "Investigating domain requirements for the calcitonin-like receptor interactions with receptor activity modifying proteins."
The AISES National conference has become the premier event for American Indian Science, Technology, Engineering and Math students and professionals attracting over 2,200 attendees from across the country.
Attendees include American Indian high school and college students, educators, professionals, tribal nations and tribal enterprises, universities, corporations and government agencies.
"At the conference, I was able to network with other Native American students and professionals interested in STEM," said Howe. "The conference offered many informative sessions and personal development and preparation for applying for a professional program."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.