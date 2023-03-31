Sexual battery charges were dismissed against a Northeastern State University student in Cherokee County District Court last week, after the defendant’s attorney argued the state’s witness was “fundamentally not credible.”
Charges were filed against Camden Gale Barker, 20, Broken Arrow, on April 19, 2022. Court documents alleged the defendant committed the crime of sexual battery by intentionally touching the victim several times on the breasts and genitals and forcing her to touch his privates.
According to court documents, both the victim and the defendant were NSU students during the time the alleged crime took place, reportedly occurring at Barker’s residence in Cherokee County.
Barker’s attorney, Andrea Brown out of Tulsa, Oklahoma, filed a motion to quash on March 20, 2023. The document alleged the state’s primary witness lacked credibility and that she changed her story multiple times.
According to the motion to quash, “insufficient evidence was presented at preliminary hearing to establish that a crime was committed by the defendant.”
District Judge Doug Kirkley granted the motion to quash and dismissed the case on March 23, 2023.
